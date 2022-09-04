Hi all!
This build includes fixes, sound work and UI changes.
Build 10.2
Change Log:
- Change to allow for different sized enemies to have different sized hit boxes. This in particular relates to being able to more easily melee them.
- Fix to ensure the XML\Maps directory exists when attempting to create a World.
- Fix to correct the name of Alris on the conversation UI window.
- Changed the in-game font used to a different font.
- Change to the inital loading screen image (same as world loading).
- Many sounds have been sound rebalanced or reworked. These include:- (Mouse interaction, Melee, Walking, Enemies, Abilities)
- UI has been tidied up in places to improve cohesiveness (Character, Inventory, Crafting, Vendor, Storage)
- The default application mode is now Full Screen. If people prefer, this can still be changed in settings to windowed. However the game visually runs at its best in Full Screen, due to vertical sync eliminating horizontal line issues.
Cheers!
Phill
Changed files in this update