Heavy Works update for 4 September 2022

New Game changes + Improvements+Fixes

  • Truck speeds Increased (Changed gearing and Incresed power)
  • Job Activation button now fully hides/shows job parts
  • New Game now starts with Minimal needed equipment
  • Sprayshop model changed(still wip)
  • Improved ground detedtion to stop player clipping underground

