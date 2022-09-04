- Truck speeds Increased (Changed gearing and Incresed power)
- Job Activation button now fully hides/shows job parts
- New Game now starts with Minimal needed equipment
- Sprayshop model changed(still wip)
- Improved ground detedtion to stop player clipping underground
Heavy Works update for 4 September 2022
New Game changes + Improvements+Fixes
