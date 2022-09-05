Update 0.10 is now RELEASED & 45% OFF Sale

This version aims to address and improve a lot of the issues and feedback reported by the community over the past weeks. The overall feel of the game and user experience was also improved with this update!

And along with this update, we are running a Special Offer SALE at 45% OFF! So, if you didn’t already do it, now it’s a great time to pick Northern Lights up at a discounted price!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1090800/Northern_Lights/

What has changed?

The full list of changes and fixes is available below:

*** Added Hungarian language

Added Polish language

Added support for localization of game settings values

Added journal notifications for notes section

Added entry sorting for notes section

Added note visualization upon looting

Removed duplicate inventory key field in controls settings

Removed unused audio language field in audio settings

Major improvements to item dropping mechanic

Major improvements to underground scene lighting

Improvements to some locations' level design

Improvements to some item weights

Fixed issue causing visit gulag and mine achievements to not trigger

Fixed issue causing animals to float above ground when roaming

Fixed issue causing a fuel pump in farmstead to not work

Fixed issue causing snowmobile to reveal on map after loading saves without discovering it first

Fixed issue causing harvestable furniture to respawn in locations after loading saves

Fixed issue causing cooking recipients to disappear from fires after loading saves

Fixed issue causing traps to not reset after picking carcass

Fixed issue causing cooking spots to be disabled on burned fires after load

Fixed issue causing partly filled water bidon to not be fillable in cooking spot

Fixed issue causing color inconsistency on rocks snow

Fixed issue causing teriyaki and rice bag to drop recycled can after consumption

**

What's next?

We want to remind everyone that Northern Lights is in an Early Access state, so there might still be a lot of bugs to be ironed out and a lot of balancing to be done.

We will continue fixing reported bugs and issues for 0.10.x while working on the next feature update v0.11 as per our Development Roadmap Available HERE

Because of this, we encourage everyone to use the [b]Report A Bug button found in the Game Menus in order to reach out to us about possible issues! Also, don't forget to join our Community and Discord Server where we have chats dedicated to feedback and new ideas![/b]

Thank you for reading and for all your support and understanding!