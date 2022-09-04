 Skip to content

Wicked Engine update for 4 September 2022

Faster physics, gravity, lua bindings

Build 9449332

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Physics uses lower accuracy by default
-terrain physics doesn't remove generated physics meshes, but disables them if far (avoid falling through objects)
-added gravity slider to Weather
-added lua bindings for physics
-collider updates: enable/disable CPU or GPU property

