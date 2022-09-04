CAPITALISM version 1.1

Greetings capitalists. It's been exactly two days since the release of 'CAPITALISM The action board game for one player' and here is a very quick patch to address some issues that have been brought to my attention. Changes are as follows:

Payment modifiers can no longer stack – each outlet now can only receive a maximum of one modified (this prevents an issue with you pesky Capitalists placing all modified onto the same outlet and earning money too easily)

Payment modified can no longer be placed onto a blank space on the board

Pause option has been added to the File menu

Slightly revised intro text for additional clarity on how outlet cards work