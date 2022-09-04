CAPITALISM version 1.1

Greetings capitalists. It's been exactly two days since the release of 'CAPITALISM The action board game for one player' and here is a very quick patch to address some issues that have been brought to my attention. Changes are as follows:
- Payment modifiers can no longer stack – each outlet now can only receive a maximum of one modified (this prevents an issue with you pesky Capitalists placing all modified onto the same outlet and earning money too easily)
- Payment modified can no longer be placed onto a blank space on the board
- Pause option has been added to the File menu
- Slightly revised intro text for additional clarity on how outlet cards work
Changed files in this update