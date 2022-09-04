Chess vs Chat - Fall patch 2022

Hey hey, thanks everyone for playing, watching and participating in all the chess matches that got streamed over the launch of Chess vs Chat. Seeing the game being played by all the talented streamers that picked up the game and gave it a go was amazing. Thanks again <3

Now on to the first patch notes!

Emotes

The primary language spoken by all of twitch is Emotes. And because we don't want to hinder any communication we added support from 170 emotes to a whopping 5.395 emotes. That means 5.225 new shiny emotes are up to be used and show up beautifully during game-play. Made thanks to the beautiful people from BetterTTV and their emote application interface. (Rendering the animation is not supported yet in the engine, but I'm working on it!)

Now you can CatJam, KEKW and weirdChamp to your heart's content.

@Username notation

The Chess vs Chat Twitch Reply bot replies to player commands right back in the same chat te command was given from. But it was sometimes difficult to tell who the bot was responding too. The build in Twitch way of doing things is with a @Username notation. This gives a clear indicator in the UI that the bot is talking to you. This works now for our bot replies too.

First sign in message

We changed the first time login experience with an additional confirmation of connection in the chat you connected too. The message will display a welcome message and show you can use commands. The second time you log in on the same channel it won't show the message so it won't clutter up to much space all the time.

Boring stuff

After logging in once, the game logs in automatically on next restart. This auto-login feature had issues where the automatic process interfered with the default manual process, causing the game to not use the correct login session and hanging on the main menu. This got fixed :)

When the streamer clicks on a players name they can see some stats of the selected player. The popup was broken when clicking on players that swapped side and didn't react with chat since swapping side. This got fixed by selecting the pre-swap popup if the new popup is not yet available.