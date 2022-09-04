Demo version and full version from now on will be sharing save files.
-Fixed problem with option menu not registering changes
Just Sign! update for 4 September 2022
Patch #1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Demo version and full version from now on will be sharing save files.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update