Just Sign! update for 4 September 2022

Patch #1.2

Patch #1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Demo version and full version from now on will be sharing save files.
-Fixed problem with option menu not registering changes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062911
  • Loading history…
