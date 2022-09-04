 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crystal Plague update for 4 September 2022

HOTFIX#3

Share · View all patches · Build 9449186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed collisions and monsters spawn on Desert locations

  • Interface changes:
    Profile select screen has been removed. Now start new game and continue game is available from main menu. Clear profile button now in Settings menu

  • Experimental:
    Added localization - Русский. Translation is not yet complete. Language changing available at Settings menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 1633141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link