Fixed collisions and monsters spawn on Desert locations
Interface changes:
Profile select screen has been removed. Now start new game and continue game is available from main menu. Clear profile button now in Settings menu
Experimental:
Added localization - Русский. Translation is not yet complete. Language changing available at Settings menu
Crystal Plague update for 4 September 2022
HOTFIX#3
