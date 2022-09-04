Update 1.05



Greetings friends,

After several months of work we are finally ready to present you with the final planned update for Trudograd. In it, you will get to visit brand new locations, meet new characters, and finally build a personal base many of you asked for ever since the release. The update also includes a lot of typo fixes, improved and added interface functions and much more.

For our French-speaking players this update will add the French localization. Please enjoy, and be sure to email us with any suggestions, typo reports and general feedback. We truly hope it was worth the wait!

During all of the time our team worked on this update, we felt your care and worry for our team. We wish to thank every single one of you for all the kind messages you sent us, and we want you to know that our team is alive, well, and ready to conquer new goals... the details of which we will share at some other time 🙂

Thank you for being with us.

Changelog:

Added French localization;

Added player base building option;

Added ability to visit a bathouse;

New quests and locations;

Fixed player-discovered typos;

Fixed and improved some of the interface functions.

Sincerely yours, Atom Team