V8 Beta 5 now available

Share · View all patches · Build 9449051 · Last edited 4 September 2022 – 12:32:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new V8 beta version update release is available.

You can either switch your current Steam installation to be the new beta or download a separate version to run it independently. Find all information you need at Beta Version Details

Please post feedback to Beta Version Forum Category

Changes

Fix: Temporary tool activation (pipette, move layer, move canvas) had some problems. Pipette and layer mover deactivated each other when using extra keys for additional options. Layer mover kept activated when using Alt + Tab.

Fix: Tile palette window has wrong position (out of screen range) when having a fresh install

Fix: When multiple layers or a group was selected and the visibility was changed then only the selected entry icon state was updated in the layer list.

Fix: Magic wand selection tool did not correctly reset selection when cancelling.

Fix: Using a selection tool twice, reverts the latest change.

Fix: "&" character not displayed in the character display when creating a bitmap font.

Fix: When using move layer tool then undo did not work correctly.

Fix: Some key shortcuts in layers window context menu not shown.

Fix: Tile set window always reopened when switching projects even if it was manually closed.

Fix: Incomplete canvas update with some tools. For example in some circumstances when using the brush resize (scale) tool then the brush preview was not correctly updated when moving mouse coursor out of canvas area.

Fix: When drawing with pen then translucent paint mode did not use pressure.

Fix: When saving keyboard shortcuts to file then a wrong extension (.stn) was added.

Fix: Double click on PMP file in file explorer did showed error when PM was already running.

Fix: Keyboard shortcut for symmetry tool not working.

Fix: Brush grab with RMB did not cut with tile map projects and sync mode off.

Fix: Move tool hint was not displayed.

Fix: Tolerance not working correctly with flood fill/magic wand tools.

Fix: Using the move tool with an active but empty pixel selection caused an internal error.

Fix: Extended edit mode with oval/rectangle selection caused problems when cancelling tool. In that case the pixel selection was not correctly reset.

Fix: Certain JPEG file types could not be loaded.

Fix: Frame focus vs. frame selection improvement with fill tool. When having different selected frames on the time line then the fill tool fills these selected frames. If you have a frame active that is not part of that selection then only this frame is filled now and not those that are selected.

Fix: When light table is enabled then the layer opacity has been ignored. It always used the main frame opacity definition of the light table settings (e.g. 100%) instead of combining layer opacity with the light table main frame opacity.

Fix: Pen and hover click problems. With mouse usage and drawing tools the contract is: if you start with mouse button A and then click mouse button B then the operation is canceled.

When using a pen with mode "Hover click" then this is now disabled because when doing a "right click" and pen is hovering and then putting the pen tip on the surface would cause a left click which cancels the operation. That's why hover clicks have been ignored to prevent this. Now the tool cancellation is switched off when using a pen and hover clicks are allowed again.

Fix: Importing transparent PNG image file not working correctly. The different combinations of alpha/non-alpha PNG and alpha/non-alpha project did not always process transparency the way they should.

Fix: Tolerance not working correctly with flood fill/magic wand tools.

Fix: Append single images caused artifacts if images where smaller then project size.

Fix: Importing image without alpha into a project with alpha raised an error.

Fix: Appending animation having no alpha data to an alpha enabled project raised and error.

Fix: Append animation + undo/redo was not working.

Fix: Some menu entries have been active even if no project was openend. This led to errors when using them..

Fix: Stroke layer effect renderer ignored "display on top" toggle.

Fix: Alpha value of (e.g. 70%) used 69% when drawing (rounding problem).

Fix: Canvas not updated when layers moved in layer list.

Fix: Corrected error message when trying to transform an empty layer group.

Fix: Fixing initial misplacing of brush transformation overlay when using brush transformation tool the second time.

Fix: Several fixes with stroke layer effect. Crashes when flattening effects and dong undo/redo fast. Not correctly working with alpha enabled projects.

Fix: Some tools did not correctly work with layer lock.

Paste to new layers function added.

Prevent closing application when animation is running.

Added foreground background color indicators to main window gradient display.

Added check box to limit font size of preview area in text brush creation dialog to a minimum of 10px to keep text readable with very small font sizes.

Added keyboard shortcut for toggling animation preview in canvas window.

Added shortcuts for changing spaypaint tool pressure and radius

Added foreground background color indicators to main window gradient display

Insert/remove pixel rows/columns now working working with all selected layers and frames

Creating backup file if project of a previous version is overwritten because the new can not be loaded in a previous version.

Flip frames now working with selected frames and layers.

Mouse pad gesture for zooming now supported.

Several improvements and fixes for brush container.

Fixed several issues (last brush not draggable/removable, insert first entry with keyboard shortcut not working, selection issues on remove/add).

Different colors for selected items and focused item.

New shortcut to send brush ton container after focused entry.

When clicking on border of brush slot then the brush is not picked up anymore. It just changes the slot selection.

"background fixed" menu entry removed from menu Frame because this function is available at the tool box.

Revived undo/redo buttons on tool box.

Shortcut definition (default: del) for layer window to delete layers.

New options for color picker. Different pick modes can be selected. Extra keys for picking opacity with alpha projects have been reworked.

Improved visualization of invisible layers. Caption becomes gray.

Included layer groups.

Rectangle tool and fill tool ignored layer lock. With all drawing tools: now layer lock allows drawing with paint mode "selection".