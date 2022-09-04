 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 4 September 2022

Disallowed words filter, Regenerate bad images

Share · View all patches · Build 9449037

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added customizable NSFW filter
  • Fixed bug where “prefix” for VQGAN or Stable Diffusion wouldn’t be applied
  • Fixed a GPT calibration bug which prevented 6B model from working
  • Hopefully improved Krake generation for NovelAI users (untested)
  • Added ability to regenerate images for player character, NPC’s, and current location image.

