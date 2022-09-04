- Added customizable NSFW filter
- Fixed bug where “prefix” for VQGAN or Stable Diffusion wouldn’t be applied
- Fixed a GPT calibration bug which prevented 6B model from working
- Hopefully improved Krake generation for NovelAI users (untested)
- Added ability to regenerate images for player character, NPC’s, and current location image.
AI Roguelite update for 4 September 2022
Disallowed words filter, Regenerate bad images
