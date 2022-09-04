Update 0.6.1.0c brings an improved chinese translation as well as in game credits to Striving for Light.

New Features:

Credits have been added.

Improvements:

Chinese translation has been improved. A special thanks to Starling for providing an improved chinese community translation.

Added support for chinese letters in the leaderboard entries for non-chinese language settings.

Updated game stats window UI for improved chinese language support

Added shader functionality for screen sampling

Bugfixes:

Fixed missing font on leaderboard UI elements for chinese language setting

Thanks to everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

Join the official Discord!