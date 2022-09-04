 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 4 September 2022

Improved Chinese Translation

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.6.1.0c brings an improved chinese translation as well as in game credits to Striving for Light.

New Features:

  • Credits have been added.

Improvements:

  • Chinese translation has been improved. A special thanks to Starling for providing an improved chinese community translation.
  • Added support for chinese letters in the leaderboard entries for non-chinese language settings.
  • Updated game stats window UI for improved chinese language support
  • Added shader functionality for screen sampling

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed missing font on leaderboard UI elements for chinese language setting

Thanks to everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

