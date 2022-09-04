-Network Error freezing game when returning to menu now fixed.
-1 Non Ready player holding lobby, now only 50% of lobby require to be ready to start.
-Quick Play (a new button to join the fullest lobby with the most players from any game mode)
-discord button (join the wheels of duty Discord from in the game)
-players leaving the match are now replaced with a bot
-few additional objects for cover in the Town Map
-shotgun damage improved
-Smg damage improved and recoil reduction
-shield time reduced
Wheels of Duty update for 4 September 2022
Bug Fixes and a few additions
