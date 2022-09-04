Bug Fixes and a few additions

-Network Error freezing game when returning to menu now fixed.

-1 Non Ready player holding lobby, now only 50% of lobby require to be ready to start.

-Quick Play (a new button to join the fullest lobby with the most players from any game mode)

-discord button (join the wheels of duty Discord from in the game)

-players leaving the match are now replaced with a bot

-few additional objects for cover in the Town Map

-shotgun damage improved

-Smg damage improved and recoil reduction

-shield time reduced