Wheels of Duty update for 4 September 2022

Bug Fixes and a few additions

Share · View all patches · Build 9448930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Network Error freezing game when returning to menu now fixed.
-1 Non Ready player holding lobby, now only 50% of lobby require to be ready to start.
-Quick Play (a new button to join the fullest lobby with the most players from any game mode)
-discord button (join the wheels of duty Discord from in the game)
-players leaving the match are now replaced with a bot
-few additional objects for cover in the Town Map
-shotgun damage improved
-Smg damage improved and recoil reduction
-shield time reduced

