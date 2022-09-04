 Skip to content

Land of Zympaia The New Light update for 4 September 2022

With the patch 2022.09 b1 I would like to reveal some novelties that contribute to the game fun. I have tried to present you the game bug-free, which is not easy, I hope that the errors have not discouraged you from playing. Well, here are the novelties...

Novelties

  • The inventory has got a new background Luck.
  • Vehicles have now been added: Combine, tractor and two trailers, one for items and the other can water plants.
  • You can order a huge field from the mayor.
  • A new currency called (Diamoons) has been added.
  • I added two cars to the story scene that looks a little better.
  • Planting can now be done multiple times, you don't always have to go to the inventory to click on the item.
  • Objects for sale have now got an icon, the sign has been removed.

Error correction

  • Pigs true outside, although they were slaughtered.
  • If you buy something now, at the mayor the button disappears, so you can see that you bought it.
  • There were still problems getting into the vehicle with tools in hand.
  • The minimap is now automatically displayed in the upper right corner as soon as you pick up the item, the M - button is no longer necessary.
  • The burn barrel and scarecrow were not saved after being set.
  • The vehicles now have a death zone in the front and back, which means you can run over animals with them.
  • The appearance is now saved, there was a problem.
  • The Actions bar continued to annoy me, it now saves the tools correctly.
  • The fade in-out was too fast, it made it look a little weird.
  • All the tools had the title charcoal, I changed that immediately.
  • I moved the stones on the road, that was a little annoying getting in and out of the vehicle.
  • The character now has over a STUN effect as well as they can no longer run when the character goes into stun.
  • The broken stones now disappear in 3 sec.
  • You can now damage the bees again.
  • An effect now appears when hitting a monster or animal.
  • The camera has been stabilized and does not stutter anymore.
  • Some items I renewed from scratch, they didn't look so good.
  • The soda machine spit out 2 bottles of soda, this doesn't happen anymore, because you have to press a button now.
  • The footstepping system has been reworked a bit.
  • In character customization the character had ugly shading, I fixed that now.

Your InjectWare Studio Team

