With the patch 2022.09 b1 I would like to reveal some novelties that contribute to the game fun. I have tried to present you the game bug-free, which is not easy, I hope that the errors have not discouraged you from playing. Well, here are the novelties...
Novelties
- The inventory has got a new background Luck.
- Vehicles have now been added: Combine, tractor and two trailers, one for items and the other can water plants.
- You can order a huge field from the mayor.
- A new currency called (Diamoons) has been added.
- I added two cars to the story scene that looks a little better.
- Planting can now be done multiple times, you don't always have to go to the inventory to click on the item.
- Objects for sale have now got an icon, the sign has been removed.
Error correction
- Pigs true outside, although they were slaughtered.
- If you buy something now, at the mayor the button disappears, so you can see that you bought it.
- There were still problems getting into the vehicle with tools in hand.
- The minimap is now automatically displayed in the upper right corner as soon as you pick up the item, the M - button is no longer necessary.
- The burn barrel and scarecrow were not saved after being set.
- The vehicles now have a death zone in the front and back, which means you can run over animals with them.
- The appearance is now saved, there was a problem.
- The Actions bar continued to annoy me, it now saves the tools correctly.
- The fade in-out was too fast, it made it look a little weird.
- All the tools had the title charcoal, I changed that immediately.
- I moved the stones on the road, that was a little annoying getting in and out of the vehicle.
- The character now has over a STUN effect as well as they can no longer run when the character goes into stun.
- The broken stones now disappear in 3 sec.
- You can now damage the bees again.
- An effect now appears when hitting a monster or animal.
- The camera has been stabilized and does not stutter anymore.
- Some items I renewed from scratch, they didn't look so good.
- The soda machine spit out 2 bottles of soda, this doesn't happen anymore, because you have to press a button now.
- The footstepping system has been reworked a bit.
- In character customization the character had ugly shading, I fixed that now.
