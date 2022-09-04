With the patch 2022.09 b1 I would like to reveal some novelties that contribute to the game fun. I have tried to present you the game bug-free, which is not easy, I hope that the errors have not discouraged you from playing. Well, here are the novelties...

Novelties

The inventory has got a new background Luck.

Vehicles have now been added: Combine, tractor and two trailers, one for items and the other can water plants.

You can order a huge field from the mayor.

A new currency called (Diamoons) has been added.

I added two cars to the story scene that looks a little better.

Planting can now be done multiple times, you don't always have to go to the inventory to click on the item.

Objects for sale have now got an icon, the sign has been removed.

Error correction

Pigs true outside, although they were slaughtered.

If you buy something now, at the mayor the button disappears, so you can see that you bought it.

There were still problems getting into the vehicle with tools in hand.

The minimap is now automatically displayed in the upper right corner as soon as you pick up the item, the M - button is no longer necessary.

The burn barrel and scarecrow were not saved after being set.

The vehicles now have a death zone in the front and back, which means you can run over animals with them.

The appearance is now saved, there was a problem.

The Actions bar continued to annoy me, it now saves the tools correctly.

The fade in-out was too fast, it made it look a little weird.

All the tools had the title charcoal, I changed that immediately.

I moved the stones on the road, that was a little annoying getting in and out of the vehicle.

The character now has over a STUN effect as well as they can no longer run when the character goes into stun.

The broken stones now disappear in 3 sec.

You can now damage the bees again.

An effect now appears when hitting a monster or animal.

The camera has been stabilized and does not stutter anymore.

Some items I renewed from scratch, they didn't look so good.

The soda machine spit out 2 bottles of soda, this doesn't happen anymore, because you have to press a button now.

The footstepping system has been reworked a bit.

In character customization the character had ugly shading, I fixed that now.

Your InjectWare Studio Team