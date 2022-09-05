Moderate Update, DLC Discussion & Anonymous Survey!

Patch Notes

Audio

Added 4 new voice lines for the Witch/Donna announcer.

Modified/improved the bush rollover sound effects.

The alternate announcer pack can no longer be used in Story Mode.

Improved the randomness in which the announcer says voice lines, meaning it is now impossible to hear the same line twice in a row.

Improved the variety of sounds on the following table mechanics: bumpers, targets, slingshots & flippers.

Misc & UI.

The 2 announcer options were renamed from Witch & Priestess to Donna & Nala.

The How to Play screens have been given scrollbars for better readability.

A Story Mode section was added to the How to Play Section.

Leaderboards for the new Pirate tables are now live.

Fixed a bug where the customization screen rotated the characters/balls at different speeds on different machines.

Behind the Scenes Optimization

DLC Discussion

Next week will be the next pinball DLC, these will be Pirate Centric. The theme was chosen as it ties in well with the new villain from Roxy Raccoon's Bowling Bash. I also decided to implement Kickback on both tables as it was brought to my attention that none of my previous tables used this mechanic. After programming and adding the feature into the game, I retroactively added the mechanic to Silly Circus and included it in the new Bowling Bash table as well.

I have gone back to the 1 regular table and 1 wide table format and will do so for the next DLC as well, I hope to have that one out in November. I was already asked and sadly, no there will not be a October/Halloween DLC. I fear that it may be too similar to Ghoulish Games and I want to add more variety to the tables. I also need more time to develop the tables and I do not want to rush them out.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link