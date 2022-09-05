New Devil Skeleton Surprises

A pleasant innovation has appeared in the Sky Fortress.

If the Devil Skeleton boss dies no later than 30 minutes after spawning, a light pillar is created at the place of his death. He will be in the game for 5 minutes. If activated, a Reanimated Devil Skeleton will appear. In addition to the usual loot for the Devil Skeleton, you can get a Transformed Awakening Shard from it. However, you will have to hurry - this boss disappears 20 minutes after the appearance.

What is this piece for? It allows you to endow equipment (but not elements of the costume), whose appearance has been changed, with special properties. In case anyone forgot, you can now change the appearance of any item in the game with the Tooth of Yennad Rush.

To avoid failure and increase your chances of good bonuses, Magic Powder (purchased in the game store) will help. Add it to the enchant window when using a shard for better results.

Now go ahead, it's time to defeat the Devil Skeleton and get shards!