RaceRoom has been updated

Update details:
Download size = 150 MB
Client version = 0.9.4.2
Client BuildID = 9448632
Changelog:
- Formula RaceRoom X-22 - Adjusted gear timings for faster and smoother gear changes in lower gears
- Formula RaceRoom X-22 - Reduced turbo anti-lag minimum RPM to 6,000
- Formula RaceRoom X-22 - AI slowed down, adjusted their tyre slip angles so they don't appear that much "on rail"
- Formula RaceRoom X-22 - Updated fuel use estimations
- Formula RaceRoom X-22 - Updated brake heating and cooling, front vs rear.
- Formula RaceRoom X-22 - Adjusted default setup with +5nm in diff preload to stop some wheelspeed delta spikes
Changed files in this update