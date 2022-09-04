 Skip to content

RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 4 September 2022

RaceRoom has been updated

RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 4 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update details:

Download size = 150 MB
Client version = 0.9.4.2
Client BuildID = 9448632

Changelog:

  • Formula RaceRoom X-22 - Adjusted gear timings for faster and smoother gear changes in lower gears
  • Formula RaceRoom X-22 - Reduced turbo anti-lag minimum RPM to 6,000
  • Formula RaceRoom X-22 - AI slowed down, adjusted their tyre slip angles so they don't appear that much "on rail"
  • Formula RaceRoom X-22 - Updated fuel use estimations
  • Formula RaceRoom X-22 - Updated brake heating and cooling, front vs rear.
  • Formula RaceRoom X-22 - Adjusted default setup with +5nm in diff preload to stop some wheelspeed delta spikes

