Update. Version 20220904

English

##########Content############

New material: Gunpowder

New 3D Printing Blueprints: Gunpowder

New 3D Printing Blueprints: Recycle Aluminum From Empty Cans

The crazed survivors, the homeless, and the Queensmouth scavagers may now drop the recipe of those two blueprints.

The Aluminum Recycling blueprint is also sold by random junk vendors in the Commodity Market of Liu.

The Aluminum Recycling blueprint is also sold by someone in the Beggar Gang's Camp.

###########WIKI##############

Added the locations page: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Locations

简体中文

##########Content############

新原料：火药

新的3D打印蓝图：火药

新的3D打印蓝图：从空罐子中回收铝

发狂的幸存者、无家可归者、王后镇的拾荒者可能掉落上面那种蓝图的图纸。

回收铝的设计图同样可以在疁城小商品市场随机出现的废品商人那里买到。

回收铝的设计图同样可以在丐帮营地某个商人那里买到。

###########WIKI##############

加入了游戏内地点的页面： https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Locations