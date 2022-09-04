 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 4 September 2022

Update. Version 20220904

Share · View all patches · Build 9448573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content############
New material: Gunpowder
New 3D Printing Blueprints: Gunpowder
New 3D Printing Blueprints: Recycle Aluminum From Empty Cans
The crazed survivors, the homeless, and the Queensmouth scavagers may now drop the recipe of those two blueprints.
The Aluminum Recycling blueprint is also sold by random junk vendors in the Commodity Market of Liu.
The Aluminum Recycling blueprint is also sold by someone in the Beggar Gang's Camp.
###########WIKI##############
Added the locations page: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Locations
简体中文
##########Content############
新原料：火药
新的3D打印蓝图：火药
新的3D打印蓝图：从空罐子中回收铝
发狂的幸存者、无家可归者、王后镇的拾荒者可能掉落上面那种蓝图的图纸。
回收铝的设计图同样可以在疁城小商品市场随机出现的废品商人那里买到。
回收铝的设计图同样可以在丐帮营地某个商人那里买到。
###########WIKI##############
加入了游戏内地点的页面： https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Locations

Changed files in this update

Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link