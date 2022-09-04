 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 4 September 2022

[Ver 1.0.09040] Update Info

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Increased the variety of titles that may be obtained when selecting "Casual Mode".
  • Fixed the appearance of some dungeons.
  • Fixed bug with terrain changes when exploding.
  • Requested vampire monsters not to suck too much of the hero's blood.
  • Added skills that some monsters can learn.
  • Fixed the effect of skills that increase the effectiveness of recovery.
  • Fixed the effect of some skills that can only be used at night.
  • Fixed the text when everyone eats together.
  • Added a log for when the effect of a book is rewritten due to the effect of a title.
  • Corrected the notation of a mark.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the "ice" mark from preventing the freezing state in some cases.
  • Fixed a bug where a skill request could be made to Friends when the main character was in a sealed state.
  • Fixed a bug in which the color of the status of a matchmaker did not return to its original color when the state of charm was removed.
  • Fixed a bug where Tanukichi-san would not fill up her monster book (please use her staffof knowledge).

