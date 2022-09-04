New Soundpack, Color Editor, and More!

We're proud to bring this huge new update to Mixolumia, which includes:
- Cool new visual effects
- A zoom option to make the board bigger on small screens (looking at you, Steam Deck)
- A ridiculously zoomed tate mode for gaming on screens in the portrait orientation
- A tutorial and light scaffolding for new players
- A color editor for creating and managing color palettes in-game
- A new soundpack, Quasar
You'll notice we've spruced up the branding a bit and added a new trailer, too. Look forward to some more game updates down the road!
Changed files in this update