Mixolumia update for 4 September 2022

New Soundpack, Color Editor, and More!

Mixolumia update for 4 September 2022

We're proud to bring this huge new update to Mixolumia, which includes:

  • Cool new visual effects
  • A zoom option to make the board bigger on small screens (looking at you, Steam Deck)
  • A ridiculously zoomed tate mode for gaming on screens in the portrait orientation
  • A tutorial and light scaffolding for new players
  • A color editor for creating and managing color palettes in-game
  • A new soundpack, Quasar

You'll notice we've spruced up the branding a bit and added a new trailer, too. Look forward to some more game updates down the road!

