New Soundpack, Color Editor, and More!

We're proud to bring this huge new update to Mixolumia, which includes:

Cool new visual effects

A zoom option to make the board bigger on small screens (looking at you, Steam Deck)

A ridiculously zoomed tate mode for gaming on screens in the portrait orientation

A tutorial and light scaffolding for new players

A color editor for creating and managing color palettes in-game

A new soundpack, Quasar

You'll notice we've spruced up the branding a bit and added a new trailer, too. Look forward to some more game updates down the road!