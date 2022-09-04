Minor Content Patch V.520

This content patch focuses on treasures and includes:
-6 new treasures
Cauldon
Silver tongue
Fumigation flask
Human insignia
Elf insignia
Dwarf insignia
-A new treasure display system; treasures that target cards will now place a small symbol of the targeting treasure on that card
-UI tweaks to the treasure selection room + explicit treasure limit for endless mode
-Golden gear is now "uncommon" instead of "rare"
-Added a sound when hovering over cards
-Added a spacebar toggle to the shop lock screen option
