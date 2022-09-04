 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rally update for 4 September 2022

Minor Content Patch V.520

Share · View all patches · Build 9448530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This content patch focuses on treasures and includes:
-6 new treasures

Cauldon
Silver tongue
Fumigation flask
Human insignia
Elf insignia
Dwarf insignia
-A new treasure display system; treasures that target cards will now place a small symbol of the targeting treasure on that card
-UI tweaks to the treasure selection room + explicit treasure limit for endless mode
-Golden gear is now "uncommon" instead of "rare"
-Added a sound when hovering over cards
-Added a spacebar toggle to the shop lock screen option

Changed files in this update

Depot 1885201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link