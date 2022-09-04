 Skip to content

Neutrino Playtest update for 4 September 2022

Version 2022.09.04

Version 2022.09.04

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now user can chose a language even if it's not available in Steam preferences, and language selected in settings is priority, unless it's chosen "Platform Choice", which takes it from Steam.

  • NEW: Language Selector in Settings page

