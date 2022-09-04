Version 2022.09.04

Now user can chose a language even if it's not available in Steam preferences, and language selected in settings is priority, unless it's chosen "Platform Choice", which takes it from Steam.
- NEW: Language Selector in Settings page
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Now user can chose a language even if it's not available in Steam preferences, and language selected in settings is priority, unless it's chosen "Platform Choice", which takes it from Steam.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update