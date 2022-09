Share · View all patches · Build 9448520 · Last edited 4 September 2022 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey there. A new version of the Pumpkin Prologue is ready to be played. It's in a good shape now for the upcoming game festival season.

Here are the patch notes for the current version:

"Kick and Start" Update (0.95.2) September '22

UI

Quest finished dialogue looks nicer now

Replaced the discord box with a SimaGames info box

Small UI bug fixes

System

Added resilience to corrupted save files

Engine

Game engine update

Library updates

Full Changelog