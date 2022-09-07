Improved communication connection.
Fixed an issue with the "Emote" button in Results.
Fixed a bug when using helpers.
Fixed a bug in determining the role.
Other minor fixes.
Cats Yakuza - Online card game update for 7 September 2022
Update Ver 1.0.6
