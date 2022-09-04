 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution update for 4 September 2022

0.14.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9448508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.14.1.4 Changelog

  • Add "Delete World" functionality to the Load World screens.
  • Add a detection routine to disallow loading of corrupt or outdated saved worlds and warn the user when they're only potentially outdated.
  • Add a detection routine to disallow importing of corrupt or outdated exported creatures and warn the user when they're only potentially outdated.
  • Half the fatigue loss cost of pregnancy.
  • Reduce default forest density to 2.
  • Fix a bug lobotomizing rovers.
  • Fix rover stat selection dropdown menu appearing offscreen.
  • Fix eggs laid in water appearing on the floor even though the offspring appear at the height the parent was when they were laid.

Changed files in this update

Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Windows Depot Depot 774542
  • Loading history…
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Linux Depot Depot 774543
  • Loading history…
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Mac Depot Depot 774544
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link