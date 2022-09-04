0.14.1.4 Changelog
- Add "Delete World" functionality to the Load World screens.
- Add a detection routine to disallow loading of corrupt or outdated saved worlds and warn the user when they're only potentially outdated.
- Add a detection routine to disallow importing of corrupt or outdated exported creatures and warn the user when they're only potentially outdated.
- Half the fatigue loss cost of pregnancy.
- Reduce default forest density to 2.
- Fix a bug lobotomizing rovers.
- Fix rover stat selection dropdown menu appearing offscreen.
- Fix eggs laid in water appearing on the floor even though the offspring appear at the height the parent was when they were laid.
Changed files in this update