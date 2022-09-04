 Skip to content

Territory update for 4 September 2022

Territory – Alpha 4.9.1 – Experimental Branch – Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed

Issue with bear melee attack range

Changed depots in experimental branch

Depot 2062941
