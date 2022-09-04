 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 4 September 2022

2022.9.4update

Share · View all patches · Build 9448424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Increased the number of basic soldiers per unit during battle from 300 to 500.
・The judgment of the lord of the castle that was attacked by the enemy
"Fixed because it did not behave as intended
・Added abilities
・Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

