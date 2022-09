Share · View all patches · Build 9448330 · Last edited 4 September 2022 – 06:59:22 UTC by Wendy

[ADDED] Weapon Type behind Weapon Name on Character Selection

[CHANGED] Reduced fall damage to be more lenient

[CHANGED] Spawn Protection Zone on Acrophobia to be larger and thus prevent spawn camping

[CHANGED] Increased character movement speed slightly

[FIXED] Defect with wrong weapon names showing in Kill Feed

[FIXED] Defect where end round scores didn't always match the actual scores