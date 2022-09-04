Release 1.29

2022-09-04 1.29

Function additions and changes

Color dialog

Open a dialog with the Y button during playback pause

Color temperature, Tint, Hue, Saturation, Brightness, Contrast can be adjusted

The settings on the right side of the radial menu during video playback are only brightness, and the others shift to the color dialog.

Setting dialog

Added LR replacement function for Side by Side videos

Move function

Move the folder marked as favorite to the _favorite folder

Removed volume and mute from the settings dialog

Properties dialog

Displaying the folder name of the title being played

Previously, the property (direct jump) dialog was displayed with the Y button regardless of pause/playback, but changed to only during playback

When moving to the very end of the title, the playback is changed from the beginning of the next file instead of the end of that file.

At startup

Cancel the recenter of the camera

When Oculus is started for the first time, AB replacement is the default.

The default camera movement during video playback is only during a pause.

Added a cache function when reading folders at startup.

The cache is invalidated when the folder position/URL of WebDAV is changed, and when the number of subfolders is changed in the case of a folder.

The setting file became abnormal at the time of abnormal termination, so I saved two bak files and used the bak file in the event of an abnormality.

others

Compatible with WebP files for video thumbnails and still image display functions

Sphere scale increased from 10 to 20

Sequential update of history and favorite rows

Add action display icon

In the still image display, only the pause display was prepared, but the pause and stop icon display has been added, including video playback. Also added a play icon display when playback starts

When displaying a still image, if the page could not be turned any more, the page was displayed again, but it was canceled and the prohibition icon was displayed

Expanded aspect ratio settings when playing 2D video files.

Previously it was a toggle between 16:9 and 4:3, but now Auto (the size of the video file itself) and aspect ratios 16:16, 2.35:1, 9:16 have been added

When changing the 2D aspect ratio and rotating, it is now remembered by file instead of by folder.

It does not work with WebDAV, but if there is Setting_Separate.txt (file size is arbitrary) for each folder, if the settings are not saved, the aspect ratio will be Auto and there will be no rotation. If there is no Setting_Separate.txt, it follows the settings of the video played immediately before. If you put video files with different aspect ratios and rotation positions in the same folder, it is better to put Setting_Separate.txt.