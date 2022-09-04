Territory – Alpha 4.9 – Experimental Branch – Crash Fix and other tweaks

Alpha 4.9 has been uploaded the the experimental branch.
If this patch is stable I'll release to public branch. Let me know if you experience any crashes.
Fixed
Issue with visitors and raiders not spawning
Issue with Hunters not spawning around large cabins
Issue with hide and fat not spawning
Some issues with AI spawn volumes
Crash to desktop caused by world item spawns. Let me know if you do experience any further crashes and what you were doing/what was happening at the time.
Changed
Adjusted player sprint speed and stamina. Sprint speed increased, sprinting now reduces stamina faster and jogging/idle replenishes stamina faster
Added another cooking slot to campfire and gas stove. Campfire has 2, gas stove has 3.
Reduced quickslot click volume
Changed depots in experimental branch