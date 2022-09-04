Territory – Alpha 4.9 – Experimental Branch – Crash Fix and other tweaks

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Alpha 4.9 has been uploaded the the experimental branch.

If this patch is stable I'll release to public branch. Let me know if you experience any crashes.

Fixed

Issue with visitors and raiders not spawning

Issue with Hunters not spawning around large cabins

Issue with hide and fat not spawning

Some issues with AI spawn volumes

Crash to desktop caused by world item spawns. Let me know if you do experience any further crashes and what you were doing/what was happening at the time.

Changed

Adjusted player sprint speed and stamina. Sprint speed increased, sprinting now reduces stamina faster and jogging/idle replenishes stamina faster

Added another cooking slot to campfire and gas stove. Campfire has 2, gas stove has 3.

Reduced quickslot click volume