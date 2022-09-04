 Skip to content

徹夜報告書 update for 4 September 2022

パッチ配信 ver1.0.2.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

パッチノート ver1.0.2.4
以下の通りで調整および修正を行いました。

  • 参考文献16が出現しないバグを修正。
    | - 参考文献16のバグ修正に伴い，すべてのエンディングを閲覧でき，またβ版特典が解放されます。
  • 白紙のメモに何も表示されないバグを修正。
  • 同行者のAIを改善しました。
  • 一部アイテムの説明を変更しました。
  • その他軽微な調整・バグ修正。

