パッチ配信 ver1.0.2.4

パッチノート ver1.0.2.4
以下の通りで調整および修正を行いました。
- 参考文献16が出現しないバグを修正。
| - 参考文献16のバグ修正に伴い，すべてのエンディングを閲覧でき，またβ版特典が解放されます。
- 白紙のメモに何も表示されないバグを修正。
- 同行者のAIを改善しました。
- 一部アイテムの説明を変更しました。
- その他軽微な調整・バグ修正。
