Super Dungeon Designer Playtest update for 4 September 2022

Playtest Bug fixes 9-3-22

Share · View all patches · Build 9448220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Move camera in build mode with wasd
  • Doors can now be placed anywhere
  • Players will now show the correct hearts on spawn
  • Reset Level with Action+RunningBoots+SwapItems+Menu
  • Walls no longer flip when placing

