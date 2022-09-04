- Move camera in build mode with wasd
- Doors can now be placed anywhere
- Players will now show the correct hearts on spawn
- Reset Level with Action+RunningBoots+SwapItems+Menu
- Walls no longer flip when placing
Super Dungeon Designer Playtest update for 4 September 2022
Playtest Bug fixes 9-3-22
