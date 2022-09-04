 Skip to content

Hiddens Awakening update for 4 September 2022

Version 1.1.0 - Graphics upgrade

You may have noticed that the graphics have evolved in the last versions. This version marks the end of the upgrade.
We hope you will enjoy this new look ;-)
Enjoy the game!

Thomas from ITDL Games

