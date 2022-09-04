 Skip to content

Space Bandit update for 4 September 2022

CHAINSAW UPDATE

Another weekly update.

This update brings some new melee weapons like the chainsaw and balance tweaks for Zone 3.

Changelog:

  • Added Speical Zone 3 prize room with only melee weapons.
  • Added chainsaw and bat melee weapons.
  • Added more enemies to Zone 3.
  • Added mutation that makes smoke deadly.
  • Added mime skin.
  • Zone 3 colors are now more bright.
  • Zone 4 colors are now more readable.
  • Less rail guns on Zone 2 to encourage grenades more.
  • Fixed Zone 2 boss saying the wrong thing sometimes.
  • Fixed bug were enemies could shoot you off screen sometimes.
  • Fixed camera shake when firing secondary weapons.
  • Lotta shot mutation no longer effects rail guns.

