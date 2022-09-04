CHAINSAW UPDATE

Another weekly update.
This update brings some new melee weapons like the chainsaw and balance tweaks for Zone 3.
Changelog:
- Added Speical Zone 3 prize room with only melee weapons.
- Added chainsaw and bat melee weapons.
- Added more enemies to Zone 3.
- Added mutation that makes smoke deadly.
- Added mime skin.
- Zone 3 colors are now more bright.
- Zone 4 colors are now more readable.
- Less rail guns on Zone 2 to encourage grenades more.
- Fixed Zone 2 boss saying the wrong thing sometimes.
- Fixed bug were enemies could shoot you off screen sometimes.
- Fixed camera shake when firing secondary weapons.
- Lotta shot mutation no longer effects rail guns.
