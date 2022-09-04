 Skip to content

S.M.A.C.K. Playtest update for 4 September 2022

Feature Updates 9/3

  • Weapon/Utility pickups are now physical items (Suck them up to equip)
  • Fixed animation states
  • Tutorial renamed to 'sandbox'
  • Theater mode added (experimental)
  • You can now mute yourself with the M key
  • Fixed not being able to hear host

-KK

