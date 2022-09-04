Feature Updates 9/3

- Weapon/Utility pickups are now physical items (Suck them up to equip)
- Fixed animation states
- Tutorial renamed to 'sandbox'
- Theater mode added (experimental)
- You can now mute yourself with the M key
- Fixed not being able to hear host
-KK
-KK
