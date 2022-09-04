 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 4 September 2022

0.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9448042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Players can get the achievement entering the final room on 45th floor
Players now get their reward properlly if lost connection in game
Wonderer are more enthusiastic on opening doors

