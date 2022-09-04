 Skip to content

Saimai Rd update for 4 September 2022

0.4 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9448038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  • Base price cut from \$4.99 to \$2.99
  • Reworked reputation system.
  • Start at 5 reputation (from 10).
  • Each grid have a single penalty timer.
  • New game mode, Sprawling city
  • Adjusted upgrading, extending chance curve.
  • Level selector show buildings that will spawn in that level.
  • Control overlay
  • Total achievement progress bar
  • Smoothed path drawing
  • Add pause and camera pan on death
  • Highscore and leaderboard reset due to gameplay balance change.

Bug & Crash

  • Fix crash when building rail over water tile
  • Fix train not path find correctly on multi-grid building

