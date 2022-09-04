0.4 Update

Update
- Base price cut from \$4.99 to \$2.99
- Reworked reputation system.
- Start at 5 reputation (from 10).
- Each grid have a single penalty timer.
- New game mode, Sprawling city
- Adjusted upgrading, extending chance curve.
- Level selector show buildings that will spawn in that level.
- Control overlay
- Total achievement progress bar
- Smoothed path drawing
- Add pause and camera pan on death
- Highscore and leaderboard reset due to gameplay balance change.
Bug & Crash
- Fix crash when building rail over water tile
- Fix train not path find correctly on multi-grid building
Changed files in this update