Wavecade Update v1.1

New:
- Game mode: "All blocks have armour"
- Game mode: "No blocks shall pass"
- Ability: "Friendly Rockets"
- Ability: "Ring Shooter"
- Powerup: "Block Detector"
- Rank now visible in game
- Set a custom username
- Default backdrops
- Soundtrack by Altria
- Added destroy labels to boss nodes
- Ability videos in Customization > Abilities
Improved:
- Object pooling system
- Particle effects
- Laser node visual update
- Various UI improvements
- Collision boxes consistent with player meshes and bullets
- Player progression and levelling up
- Pitch bending mode. Configure in Settings > Audio
- Text animations
- XP requirements to level up
- Online player marker
- Nade explosion now matches with collision particles
- Block paths in bonus waves are more easily visible
- Upgradable save data from v1.0 to v1.1
- Main menu redesign
- Matchmaking flow redesigned
- Updated rank levels
Gameplay changes:
- Buffed charge shots
- In Arcade mode, you now won't lose a life on wave 1
- Chain reaction explosions now count to the score
- Nades now start fill at 0 on respawn
- Nerfed shield time
- Nerfed boss difficulty to not shoot as much
- Next level orb easier to get
- Increased default block spawn rate
- Laser hazards don't de-spawn on new waves
-
Removed:
- News UI
Bug fixes:
- Next wave starts consistently
- Sounds from bosses now pause when the game is paused
- Blocks de-spawn correctly
- Fixed occasional soft-lock when closing the carnage report page after a game
- Ricochet colliders are reset correctly when powerup time runs out
- Standard bullets that were not overdrive now don't destroy hazards
- Applying settings now loads the correct visual/audio/gameplay settings
Changed files in this update