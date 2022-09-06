 Skip to content

Wavecade update for 6 September 2022

Wavecade Update v1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Game mode: "All blocks have armour"
  • Game mode: "No blocks shall pass"
  • Ability: "Friendly Rockets"
  • Ability: "Ring Shooter"
  • Powerup: "Block Detector"
  • Rank now visible in game
  • Set a custom username
  • Default backdrops
  • Soundtrack by Altria
  • Added destroy labels to boss nodes
  • Ability videos in Customization > Abilities

Improved:

  • Object pooling system
  • Particle effects
  • Laser node visual update
  • Various UI improvements
  • Collision boxes consistent with player meshes and bullets
  • Player progression and levelling up
  • Pitch bending mode. Configure in Settings > Audio
  • Text animations
  • XP requirements to level up
  • Online player marker
  • Nade explosion now matches with collision particles
  • Block paths in bonus waves are more easily visible
  • Upgradable save data from v1.0 to v1.1
  • Main menu redesign
  • Matchmaking flow redesigned
  • Updated rank levels

Gameplay changes:

  • Buffed charge shots
  • In Arcade mode, you now won't lose a life on wave 1
  • Chain reaction explosions now count to the score
  • Nades now start fill at 0 on respawn
  • Nerfed shield time
  • Nerfed boss difficulty to not shoot as much
  • Next level orb easier to get
  • Increased default block spawn rate
  • Laser hazards don't de-spawn on new waves

Removed:

  • News UI

Bug fixes:

  • Next wave starts consistently
  • Sounds from bosses now pause when the game is paused
  • Blocks de-spawn correctly
  • Fixed occasional soft-lock when closing the carnage report page after a game
  • Ricochet colliders are reset correctly when powerup time runs out
  • Standard bullets that were not overdrive now don't destroy hazards
  • Applying settings now loads the correct visual/audio/gameplay settings

