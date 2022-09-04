- Added game freeze detection which will log diagnostic info to the log file.
- Fixed crash launching the game on 32-bit operating systems.
- Fixed crash launching the game on very low-end GPUs.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 4 September 2022
Beta Update 2022.09.03b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update