Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 4 September 2022

Beta Update 2022.09.03b

Build 9447992

  • Added game freeze detection which will log diagnostic info to the log file.
  • Fixed crash launching the game on 32-bit operating systems.
  • Fixed crash launching the game on very low-end GPUs.

