 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Witch update for 4 September 2022

Patch 2.32.52 9/3/2022 HALLOWEEN UPDATE!

Share · View all patches · Build 9447925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated lighting and shadows.
Various performance updates.
Updated trees.
The Sun's position is more precise.
Defender scene is now a fall theme.
Jack-O-Lantern Easter eggs are in season!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1713552
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link