Urge update for 4 September 2022

Tree felling fix - v0.20b

Build 9447834 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey Everyone,

Just a small update fixing the tree felling bug. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

FIXED

  • tree felling

