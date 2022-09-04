Cue Club 2 Update

Hi Everyone,
We hope you're all doing well. In this new update for Cue Club 2 we've taken onboard more feedback from the community with feature additions, improvements and fixes to several areas of the game. Please see below for a full breakdown.
CUES
- Added menu option to allow different cues to be chosen for games of pool and snooker. See 'Options > Tables & Equipment > Cues' and click the 'Pool' and 'Snooker' tabs at the top of the page before selecting your preferred cue.
BALL PHYSICS
-
It is now easier to perform a standard 3 cushion break-off in snooker, making the cue ball clip an outside red and then travel between pink and blue into baulk. We recommend a dab of chalk plus some left-hand side if playing the cue ball into the left of the reds. Apply right-hand spin if playing into the right of the pack.
-
AI players now use the above break-off technique in snooker (with 6, 10 or 15 reds). When playing on harder difficulty levels the AI players will generally perform a cleaner break-off than lower ranked opponents.
-
In snooker, AI players are now less aggressive when clipping the reds on the break shot, on 6, 10 or 15 red games.
-
Maximum cue power has been increased slightly for all cue sizes, allowing for more powerful break shots in pool and a better split of the rack.
-
Default cue power now set to 20% to compensate for power increase. See 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings > Default Power'.
CONTROLS
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to use keyboard input when the screen is transitioning between game and menu (or vice-versa), which could lead to flickering when using the ENTER key, or menu navigation issues when using the ESC key.
LEADERBOARDS
-
Expanded offline leaderboards for snooker breaks and speed pool times from 100 to 200 entries.
-
Fixed an issue where occasionally two player's names would display on the same line when viewing online leaderboard scores.
A.I.
- Fixed an issue where the AI player would occasionally make a strange shot choice in snooker and play a colour that is not an obvious ball to play, when other easier pots may be available. A similar issue may have occurred in call shot games of 8-ball and 10-ball pool.
MULTIPLAYER
-
Fixed an issue where a disconnection error would appear if online chat had been disabled in menu options, and no shot had been played for several minutes even though the internet connection was still active.
-
Exiting a snooker match without conceding when behind on points with snookers required now awards the full match points to your opponent. This applies if your opponent was in the lead and it was the deciding frame of the match.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
