Cue Club 2 Update

We hope you're all doing well. In this new update for Cue Club 2 we've taken onboard more feedback from the community with feature additions, improvements and fixes to several areas of the game. Please see below for a full breakdown.

CUES

BALL PHYSICS

It is now easier to perform a standard 3 cushion break-off in snooker, making the cue ball clip an outside red and then travel between pink and blue into baulk. We recommend a dab of chalk plus some left-hand side if playing the cue ball into the left of the reds. Apply right-hand spin if playing into the right of the pack.

AI players now use the above break-off technique in snooker (with 6, 10 or 15 reds). When playing on harder difficulty levels the AI players will generally perform a cleaner break-off than lower ranked opponents.

In snooker, AI players are now less aggressive when clipping the reds on the break shot, on 6, 10 or 15 red games.

Maximum cue power has been increased slightly for all cue sizes, allowing for more powerful break shots in pool and a better split of the rack.