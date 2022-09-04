 Skip to content

Marine Survivors update for 4 September 2022

Early Access 1.8 version Update.

Build 9447814

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Character. Space Gorilla.

Base Weapon : Shock Wave
Unlock : 5000 kills using shock wave.

Hp, Heal, Movement Speed, EXP Collector Range.

You can now collect coin randomly from normal enemy.
And, Boss enemy give more coin!

