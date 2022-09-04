Early Access 1.8 version Update.

New Character. Space Gorilla.
Base Weapon : Shock Wave
Unlock : 5000 kills using shock wave.
Hp, Heal, Movement Speed, EXP Collector Range.
You can now collect coin randomly from normal enemy.
And, Boss enemy give more coin!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New Character. Space Gorilla.
Base Weapon : Shock Wave
Unlock : 5000 kills using shock wave.
Hp, Heal, Movement Speed, EXP Collector Range.
You can now collect coin randomly from normal enemy.
And, Boss enemy give more coin!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update