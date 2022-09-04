 Skip to content

Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams update for 4 September 2022

Update 1.1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9447813

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug where creating new puzzle with existing one loaded would sometimes autosave and change existing puzzle settings.

Updated stove material.

