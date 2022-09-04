This one is minor looking, but trust me I spent a lot of time ironing some of these out.

Full Moon was not functioning fully, fixed it. Mostly it was having issues with multiples.

Antipode starts with 10 more max hp. If you've used this trait, you understand. It's, uh, a buffer for mistakes.

Telekinesis was sending multiple messages to the log. Fixed, hopefully. I would not be surprised if the log has some other hiccups left, if you notice them let me know (I know, not many people are looking at the log except when they get surprised by moves left).

Draining an adjacent tile with a reveal trigger was sending messages to the log but not triggering the tile. It should no longer send those messages or do its little tile jiggle. I spent hours, literally hours, on this. That's the big ticket item.

There were some other tweaks included here, but I forgot to note them and thus they are not to be included here. Added previously but I think undocumented- the spider used to attack you on his web turn based on how many webs remained from the previous batch. I removed that, giving you a turn completely off to get a headstart on the webs/shuffling (as well as sidestepping the weird clarity issue during that turn).

Also in a previous patch, dragon was not using his heal turn regularly. I found an error there, it is now more likely to see that turn. While this may feel bad for some Mosaics, I think in general it may make him slightly easier, as it gives the player time to find a combo or simply to shuffle. Without the heal turns some Mosaics were probably finding it hard to get a really needed shuffle in.

Anyway, that's it for now. If I didn't break anything horribly, I'd like to look at the menu and incorporate other gameplay/mechanical information into it, as well as adding more clarification in a number of spots I've noted. But we'll see, maybe it will instead be more excitingly corrected tooltips!

1classydude