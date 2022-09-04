Version 1.2.10 - 9-3-2022
- Adjusted a few lines for ease of readability
- Fixed more sprite/portrait issues
- Fixed some issues with Mercy giving the fishing vessel a messenger bird
- Fixed some passability issues
- Fixed a text cutoff issue
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Version 1.2.10 - 9-3-2022
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update