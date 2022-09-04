 Skip to content

Daughter of Essence update for 4 September 2022

Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.2.10 - 9-3-2022

  • Adjusted a few lines for ease of readability
  • Fixed more sprite/portrait issues
  • Fixed some issues with Mercy giving the fishing vessel a messenger bird
  • Fixed some passability issues
  • Fixed a text cutoff issue

