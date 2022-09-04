The Shapeshifter Update

After a two month delay, she's finally here! The Shapeshifter!



The Shapeshifter works differently from any other monster in the game. Your health level doesn't matter for seeing her cards. All that matters is how many form points you buy.

Ghoul points seed cards that generate Night.

Bear points seed cards that generate Shield.

Snake points seed cards that generate Attack.



Put it all together and you can build your Shapeshifter anyway you like!

Also in this update is the Blob-Shapeshifter mashup monster, the Morphling! This adds a fourth form, Goop. Goop cards generate Monster points.



1.4:

New Content:

Added new monster, Shapeshifter

Added monster new theme pack, ShapeshifterEX

Added new Blob-Shapeshifter monster, Morphling

Changes and Bug Fixes:

The game now auto generates backup saves at the start of your play session. If losing power causes your save to be corrupted, you can manually replace the corrupted save with the backup. This is a temporary stopgap measure and we hope to be able to find a solution to the save corruption in the future.

Waxing Anger, Two Wolves, and Rush of Adrenaline now only have an effect if you're at less than 50 health. This will stop you from gaining negative resources if playing them at a higher health level

Because of the delay, Cultist will now be coming out in the final update of the game bringing it out of early access this October. The full roster of ten Monsters and all ten Mashups will be ready to paint the town red this Halloween!



Art by Befish. https://twitter.com/befishprod