Unbearable update for 4 September 2022

Fixes and improvements in mechanics.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed and improve the starting position after loading the game.
-Fixed bug that didn't allow characters to focus on enemies directly in melee.
-Fixes and improvements in cinematics.
-Minor changes in mechanics to improve the cooperative experience.

