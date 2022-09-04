-Fixed and improve the starting position after loading the game.
-Fixed bug that didn't allow characters to focus on enemies directly in melee.
-Fixes and improvements in cinematics.
-Minor changes in mechanics to improve the cooperative experience.
Unbearable update for 4 September 2022
Fixes and improvements in mechanics.
-Fixed and improve the starting position after loading the game.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update