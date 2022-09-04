New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.511_Modtopia

This one has yet more multiplayer improvements, and some general bugfixes, both from Badger. There are also a number of balance improvements from CRCGamer, and some quality of life improvements by Dismiss, and then... so many new mods, and mod changes!

There's a new Exowar Overhaul mod by Lord of Nothing, which gives you more exo war unity variety.

The Dyson Sidekick by Badger has been refined a lot further, although I understand even more refinements are planned. His multiplayer group has been getting happily murdered in that scenario, so I gather these are balance and other adjustments to make that a more fair fight.

Dismiss has been an absolute mod factory in this timeframe. The Reclaimers mod has exploration outposts now. The Generator mod has more map refinements. Points of Interest is an all-new mod that includes new game features like Points of Interest (natural phenomena, etc), and also new AI types.

Not listed in the release notes, but Puffin has also made a ton of updates to his Classic Fusion total conversion mod. If you've been playing that and enjoy it, make sure and let him know! I don't think he's heard anything from anyone except other modders, and that's a pretty amazing mod he's got going on.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!