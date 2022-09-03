-Added a new fabao combination effect
-Added a unlockable comprehension point for fabao combination
-Added 10 unlockable comprehension points for hidden mechanics
-Added a tooltip in character info for multi cast
-Added a tooltip about upgrade/reset talent on the talent tree, also added a hint about hidden talent tree
-Updated descriptions for all 2nd tier cultivation methods
-Fixed a bug where techniques cost 0 spirit stones in shop
-Weapon element change stat bonus will no longer change to the base element of the weapon
-If steal failed and noticed by merchant, relationship points will now go down by 200
-Begging will now cost 30 relationship points
-Fixed a bug where gamepad control is not auto aimming the book keeper
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 3 September 2022
Update Notes for Sep 4
